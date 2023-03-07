WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to the American Academy of Dermatology, nearly 2 million people yearly will be diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Health experts say it is the most common form of skin cancer.

Recently, President Joe Biden underwent a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma from his chest.

Dr. Sherry Maragh joined DC News Now to talk about the disease. Maragh says “fair skin individuals who have a history of sun exposure” are most at risk for developing basal cell carcinoma.

Maragh says the signs of basal cell carcinoma typically appear as a “bump, or small red patch, or an itchy area on the skin.” To protect themselves against the sun, Maragh suggests people use sunscreen, specifically SPF 30 or higher that is reapplied every two hours.