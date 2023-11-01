WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The ‘Day of the Dead’ goes back some 3,000 years, to the rituals honoring the people who have died. This tradition started with the Aztecs and other Nahua people who believed death was an integral, ever-present part of life.

The holiday is celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico. On the Day of the Dead, people set up a candlelit altar in their homes and placed items that were important to the people who died, as well as their favorite food.

Here in the DMV, there are some events taking place to celebrate Day of the Dead:

WASHINGTON D.C.

Dia de los Muertos Unidos Benefit Festival: We are stronger together

Día de los Muertos DC is partnering with the Mayor’s Office for Latino Affairs for this event being held on Saturday, November 4.

This year, the festival will consist of three segments: A community gathering, a parade, and a festival.

The community gathering will take place at Franklin Park (1332 I Street, NW) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and people will be able to partake in a traditional skull face painting, listen to mariachi music, as well as watch a traditional dance performance.

The Calavera parade will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and it will start at Franklin Park, then they will walk down 14th Street NW, turn right onto Constitution Ave NW, then left on 15th Street NW, and end at National Mall at 15th Street & Constitution Ave, NW

The event will then conclude with a festival that will start at 4:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 a.m. at the Washington Monument Grounds on 15th Steet & Constitution Ave, NW.

MARYLAND

Día de los Muertos Networking Event

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County will be hosting a networking event on November 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where people will be able to connect with different groups of professionals.

The event will take place at Tacombi Restaurant (4749 Bethesda Ave. Bethesda) and you will also be able to enjoy Mexican cuisine.

VIRGINIA

“Day of the Dead” Paint & Sip Event

Chicken + Whiskey in Arlington( Wilson Boulevard, Arlington) is asking people to join them for a day of the Day of the Dead event.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, November 1 to November 6 at 9:00 p.m.

People will be able to enjoy some food as well as drink some whiskey or cocktails while painting a themed skull.