WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington metropolitan area is expecting an onslaught of heavy rains this afternoon and evening into the early hours of Monday. With the rains also comes heavy winds – some regions expecting gusts of up to 55 mph.

In such inclement weather, power lines are at risk of coming down. Here is what DC Fire and EMS says you should do if you come across a downed line:

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed lines

Do not touch anything a downed line might be touching – live power lines can energize the ground around them

If you’re too close, “shuffle” away to safety Take tiny steps with both feet on the ground and touching each other. This can prevent a dangerous situation known as “step potential”

Keep children and pets away

Never drive over a downed line

DC Fire and EMS also warn people to assume that any downed line is still live – and still dangerous. Report lines to your utility or call 911 if there’s an immediate danger.

To report a downed power line to Dominion Energy, you can call (866) 366-4357.

To report a downed power line to Pepco, you can call (877) 737-2662.

To report a downed power line to BG&E, you can call (877) 778-2222.

To report a downed power line to First Energy, you can call (888) 544-4877.