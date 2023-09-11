WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The H-Street Festival is one of the most anticipated festivals in the district.

The festival is a yearly street event that is held in the eastern blocks of H Street in the Near Northeast neighborhood of D.C.

It started as a block party for about 500 people more than 12 years ago, but it has grown into an event that attracts about 150,000 people.

The festival spans 11 blocks and has about 14 staging areas. You’ll find vendors, music, performances, children’s programs, fashion, arts, poetry, and many more.

DC News Now will be among hundreds of participants and vendors.