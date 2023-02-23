WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you have a child in school in DC or you will be enrolling them in school there is some important information and dates you need to know about.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk to our Taniya Wright about how parents can set their children up for academic success.

For more information: https://dcps.dc.gov/

Important dates for My School DC Lottery: