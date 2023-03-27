WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia started blowing up social media Monday after they smelled something across the area, but couldn’t put their fingers on what it was.

DC Fire and EMS actually tweeted about it at 12:14 p.m. after it began receiving calls from people in the District that they could smell smoke. It didn’t take long for people in the DMV to respond to the tweet.

One person said the smell was noticeable in Tenleytown/Van Ness/Cleveland Park in the District. Similarly, someone tweeted that the odor was noticeable on Capitol Hill.

The responses weren’t limited to D.C. People shared that the smell was in parts of Maryland, including Rockville and Potomac.

Some people seemed to think the smell seemed to come from a burning that was electrical in nature.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it had been receiving reports about the smell and a haze throughout Fairfax County. It said that the National Weather Service said a wind shift caused smoke from wildfires in North Carolina “to migrate widely.” FCFR added that low wind speeds in our area prevent the odor and haze from dispersing.

The National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington tweeted at 2:21 p.m.: “The smell may be associated with a wildfire in eastern NC. Southerly winds are bringing the smoke northward. Smoke should clear out from west to east this evening with the wind shifting to the northwest.”