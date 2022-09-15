WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tow truck drivers in the DMV say they’re seeing more and more wheels being stolen from people’s cars right in front of their homes.



“I just don’t want to see people get taken advantage of anymore so that’s why I’m trying to bring this to as much light as possible,” said Beebo, tow truck driver for District Towing, now known as A-One Towing.

He says the DMV has a wheel bandit problem, so far in his years of towing he’s towed nearly 87 cars that have had their wheels stolen, many of those are within the past two years.

“Before it was like one or two maybe every couple of weeks and then it became like four or five a week, and then it died down for a bit. But then just last week I did five and then just this Monday I did two more,” he said.

Beebo says right now Virginia is being hit the hardest, but there were also several thefts in Prince George’s County this week.

“Believe it or not it’s Alexandria more which I know people are not going to believe but Eisenhower Avenue a lot of the hotels are getting hit off of 495. I’m getting more there than I actually am in D.C. and in Maryland. So that’s why it’s kind of weird if it’s a huge ring or they’re just circling around the beltway,” he said.

Toyota’s, Honday’s and Acuras are the type of cars being hit the most, and that’s because of a generic wheel lock being used on certain makes of those cars.

“This is really not the time for people to have to be struggling. A lot of people don’t have that deductible standing by or the downtime or the extra money for the rental car, or what if they can’t afford it.”

The increase in wheel thefts is also causing him to run low on supplies like temporary wheels to or jack stands to help tow the vehicles.

“It’s been that many, so I ended up having to leave the wheels on so if I do get another call, I’m gonna be kind of short,” he said.

Beebo says trying to curve crime may be the only way to put an end to this wheel bandit problem.



“I don’t know. They got to be more watchful of their neighborhoods, I guess try to get the police involved. Like I said, I don’t think there’s enough police to deal with what we got going on in today’s times,” he said.

A short term solution is to try investing in a good wheel lock, but Beebo says that won’t 100% protect you.

“There is a bunch of different word advanced wheel locks you kind of need to find the one that works for you. You got to do your research, what works for you and what you can afford.”

