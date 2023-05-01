WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Cinco de Mayo is only a few days away, and if you’re looking for the best specials on Margaritas and Tacos, we’ve got you covered. Here are some places in the DMV that are offering specials to celebrate the holiday according to Eventbrite.

VIRGINIA

Clarendon Ballroom (3185 Wilson Blvd. Arlington VA 22201) is going all out this Cinco De Mayo. The venue will be hosting what they are calling the biggest Cinco de Mayo rooftop party and it will include:

Happy hour from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mexican Fare Buffet & Taco Station

Tequila

Beer

Margaritas

Entertainment

Yard Games

Giveaways

There is no cover fee but there is a buffet option that is $22 per person and it includes:

C﻿hips & Guac

H﻿omemade Salsa

S﻿treet Corn

R﻿ice & Beans

B﻿eef Taco

C﻿hicken Taco

V﻿eggies Taco

M﻿ini Burritos

M﻿ini Quesadillas

Churros

MARYLAND

Crossroads Two Restaurant & Lounge (11300 Fern Street Wheaton-Glenmont, MD 20902) is hosting a fun and multicultural Cinco de Mayo party.

There is no cover until 8:00 p.m. if you RSVP with Eventbrite.

There will also be a free Bachata dance class at 7:00 pm

The venue will be selling $5 Margaritas as well as Caribbean tacos.

WASHINGTON D.C.

El Centro D.C is hosting an event full of Mexican-inspired food, drinks, and music.

Starting at noon, people would be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet for only $30 per person, $7 margaritas, and $5 beer.

At 4:00 p.m., a DJ will play music to get the party started.