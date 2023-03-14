WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Gusty wind blew through the DMV Tuesday, causing damage along the way.

In Springfield, Virginia power crews worked to clean up a downed tree and power lines.

At Reagan National Airport, planes made bumpy landings on to the runway.

“It’s definitely a wind tunnel for sure, a huge wind tunnel,” said Christina Dlugove, who was in town with her son Lucas from New Hampshire. “It’s pretty bone-chilling. I did not bring my gloves, so I’m not really prepared.”

The two spent time sightseeing and checking out the early stages of the Cherry Blossom tree blooms at the Tidal Basin. They said they were thankful to be away from the nor’easter hitting their hometown.

“There’s no snow here so I’d rather deal with the wind than the snow,” said Dlugove. “Thankfully the sun is out because it would be a lot worse.”

“My (car) door, when I opened it, the door flew open because of the wind earlier,” said Nina Markanda. “When I was driving, I felt my car kind of pushing you a little bit.”

Markanda was also at the Tidal Basin Tuesday checking out the Cherry Blossom trees. She said the wind made it difficult to take photos of the blooms.

“Every time you try and take a picture, it’s all blurry. It’s not a good day for photos. It is good for memories I guess,” she laughed. “It would be a good hot chocolate day for sure, if you were out here with a hot chocolate, or a hot coffee, you’d be chilling, literally.”

With the wind expected to last through Wednesday, and the temperatures to stay cold overnight, a hypothermia alert with remain activated in the District. Those seeking shelter should call 311.