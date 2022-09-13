WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of DC Fire and EMS were at the White House Tuesday morning after someone reported smelling natural gas in the West Wing.

Crews received the report shortly before 1:55 a.m. When they arrived, they traced the odor to an appliance in a service area. The gas had been cut to that area before the crews got there.

Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for DC Fire and EMS, said they ventilated the area and took readings. There was no indication of any remaining gas at that point.

The operation took 45 minutes. No one was hurt, and no part of the White House had to be evacuated.