WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Rhyes Harris’ family planned to celebrate his 31st birthday on May 27. Instead, they were left to prepare for his funeral.

A motorist struck and killed Harris around 3:18 a.m. Monday while he stood next to his car after it broke down on southbound I-295, according to D.C. Metro Police. He was near the exit to the Naval Observatory and had been on his way home to Fort Washington, Md.

“How low do you have to go to be able to hit somebody at 3:00 a.m. and just leave,” his mother, Patricia Harris, asked.

Other relatives joined her in front of the family home to discuss what happened.

“I noticed there was no cars coming on the other side, and I was wondering what had happened. It never occurred to me it was him,” said Aleisa Harris, his aunt, who drove passed the scene while on her way to work in D.C.

Harris earned the title of “Duke of Libations” for his bartending skills. He had been on his way home from his work at the Bluejacket Brewery in Navy Yard when he was killed.

“It’s heartless, it’s cruel,” said Harris’ wife, Ksenia. “I don’t know how anybody could do it. I don’t know how anybody could hit a person and just drive off.”

The family wants the driver to surrender.

“Right now there’s no room for anger,” said Patricia Harris. “I just beg whoever did this, to come forward.”

D.C. Metro Police said they are looking for a 1999 to 2003 Ford Windstar Minivan. They don’t know the color. However, it may have a broken windshield and a missing driver’s side headlight. You’re asked to call DC Police if you have any information.