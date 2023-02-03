WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a woman who shot her husband in a hotel in Southwest D.C. in 2022 on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Shanteari Weems was given five years to serve on a charge of Aggravated Assault, with one year suspended. The judge also suspended the two years she received for Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

Police arrested Weems after she went to the Mandarin Oriental, located at 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, on July 21, 2022 and shot her husband in a room of the hotel.

Weems, who lived in Baltimore, Md. with her husband, said she drove to D.C. after accusations had been made that her husband had inappropriate contact with children at the day care which she runs and that she reported those allegations to police in Baltimore.

Baltimore County police detectives said they began to investigate Weems’ husband after they were notified of the abuse accusations against him and that he faced multiple charges as a result of their investigation.