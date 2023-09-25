WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Days later, witnesses and community members were still shaken up after a quadruple shooting at a club on H Street NE late Saturday.

One man was killed in the shooting. The Metropolitan Police Department identified him as Blake Bozeman of Southeast D.C., a prominent realtor and former basketball star at Morgan State University.

Police were still searching for the suspect and had not released new information since Sunday.

One witness, Ayveel Robinson, told DC News Now’s Randi Bass in an interview Monday he could not believe what he went through Saturday night.

He’d been to CRU nightclub multiple times before, saying he felt safe in the past.

Robinson and a friend went out for drinks and hookah that night and started to leave the club just as shots rang out on the second floor.

“Immediately as the shots rang out, I fell down the stairs as I was trying to duck for cover,” Robinson said. “I was able to crawl my way out of the club.”

After he made it out, he saw Bozeman stumble out of the bar behind him and collapse to the ground.

Robinson said police were there in less than 30 seconds, and EMS crews were there within a few minutes.

“During the night I screamed a couple times, ‘I can’t believe this happened, I can’t believe this happened,'” he said.

In the days that have followed the shooting, he said he’s found the sounds of loud, popping packages and plastic wrap to be triggering, reminding him of the gunshots that just barely missed him on Saturday.

Robinson said security checked on patrons on their way inside. Guards were patting men down and checking women’s bags.

“I don’t know how a gun got in the club,” Robinson said.

He said enough is enough when it comes to the city’s violence crisis.

Monday morning at a press conference, Mayor Muriel Bowser said to community members concerned about large gatherings and nightlife, “be smart and live their life.”

Robinson said he didn’t want to give up going out in DC completely. He said he’ll try going to other bars in other areas.

“Maybe I should go to different places where these things don’t happen,” he said.

Robinson had a few words for community members who resort to violence.

“If violence is the solution, what did Saturday night solve?” he said.