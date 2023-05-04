WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metrobus riders could be waiting another year until they can ride the bus for free.

Thursday, the WMATA Board sent a letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC council asking leaders to delay the plan.

In the letter, Chair Paul Smedberg said, “WMATA Board does not believe now is the right time to engage in discussions with the District about a zero-fare program. Therefore, we ask that the Council defer the legislation for one year in order to further a regional approach to zero-fare policy.”

Smedberg cited a looming fiscal cliff in 2025, the need to include regional partners in Maryland and Virginia in the discussion about fares and the District’s own decision to cut the K Street Transit project in order to fund the fare-free program as reasons why the delay is necessary.

“The District’s K Street Transitway, a critical piece of the bus network redesign, is expected to support 34 Metrobuses and 50 total buses an hour, and over six million riders annually on buses that use the corridor. From a planning and operations perspective, the Better Bus network may need to be reworked if the K Street Transitway does not proceed,” wrote Smedberg.

Councilmember Charles Allen, who is behind the fare-free Metro for DC plan, said he’s frustrated.

“A one-year delay isn’t the end of the world, but I do hold some skepticism about Maryland and Virginia’s genuine interest in fare-free buses. They’re making it clear today they don’t want DC residents to have what they don’t want to give their own residents,” said Allen.

He also noted that the fare-free bus service was not originally in his Metro for DC proposal, but that he included it in the proposal at the recommendation of WMATA.

“I was initially sold on the fare-free bus concept as a late addition to my Metro for DC proposal – which will create a recurring monthly balance on your SmarTrip card – specifically because WMATA brought the idea to me and the Chairman last year and told us implementation would be easier. And in now reversing course after the Council delivered, WMATA’s walking away from a stable source of money,” said Allen.

Chairman Phil Mendelson said it seems the council has no choice but to delay.

“I value regional collaboration and if this gets us to fare-free bus services regionally that would be great. I’m disappointed in the delay but the Board leaves us no choice. The Board asks for a one-year delay, but in the end, the District has a right to decide bus service within its borders,” he said in a statement.

The council is set to take its first vote on the budget on May 16.