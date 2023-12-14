WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (WMATA) top officer echoed the need for regional budget support at Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting.

CEO Randy Clarke laid out the worst case scenario for the transit system, facing a $750 million budget shortfall, about 25% of its funding needs.

Though optimistic about the system’s future, he underscored that nobody wants what’s currently laid out in this budget.

Some of the most drastic measures laid out in the worst-case scenario include severe bus and rail service cuts, station closures, fare hikes, and mass layoffs next year.

He says financial support from local governments is what’s needed to close the big gap.

In a briefing with reporters after the meeting, he mentioned leaders in Maryland have already come forward with a $150 million offer to help offset the shortfall. That funding still needs full approval state from legislators, but Clarke says it’s a good start.

They still need local jurisdictions from Virginia and D.C. to help make up the difference.

Clarke said the budget problems have been a persistent problem for Metro, and it’s time to finally find a solution to the system’s constant struggle for cash.

“We don’t have control over our own funding. This process happens over and over again at Metro and it’s kind of frustrating,” Clarke said. “We need predictable, dedicated funding and I think the jurisdictions want that, too.”

For now, Metro has to move forward like it may not get the several hundred million dollars the system is asking for, and plan for the worst-case scenario shortfall.

Part of that worst-case scenario budget involves closing 10 rail stations. Clarke says one of the stations that could be on the chopping block is the rail system’s newest station at Potomac Yard.

Current ridership there is low, and Metro is considering ridership during the fall and winter seasons as part of the metrics behind choosing which stations to close.

This comes on the heels of a big announcement next door to the station yesterday, with Monumental Sports and Entertainment announcing plans to move the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards to a brand-new arena there in coming years.

Clarke told reporters Thursday he hadn’t been consulted about that move.

he also said he is hopeful that the system will get the funding it needs, and they’ll avoid station closures and mass layoffs.