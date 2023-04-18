WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — MetroBus passengers may soon use the transit service any time of day – buses could roll 24/7 under the “Better Bus” initiative.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), which operates the bus system, is considering the expanded service — including its first round-the-clock service to Dulles International Airport.

The proposal would be the first major overhaul of the entire MetroBus network since it started in 1973.

“I think it’s beautiful. I think it’s fine,” said Larry Garlington, a regular Metro passenger. “That way people can get to where they want to. I think it’s beautiful.”

WMATA believes its plan will improve service by 56% among people of color and by 55% among low-income passengers.

“I’ll be able to go to work and do everything I need to do to pertain to take care of my family,” John Rudd said while he waited for his bus at the Fort Totten Station.

The 24-hour service could start next year, according to WMATA, if its board of directors approves it in December.

“Some people prefer using Metro over their own transportation, especially with the cost of inflation,” said Helen Thurston, another passenger.

Officials did not say how much this proposal would cost or how they would pay for these changes.