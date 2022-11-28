WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The woman who was charged with shooting her husband at the Mandarin Oriental hospital in D.C. pleaded guilty on Monday.

Shantari Weems came before the D.C. Superior Court to submit the guilty plea.

The Mandarin Oriental was shut down during the shooting on July 21. During the investigation that followed the shooting, police said that Weems shot her husband, 57-year-old James Weems Jr., at the hotel.

Several days later, the Baltimore Police Department said that they had an arrest warrant for James Weems after he was accused of sexually assaulting children at the daycare that he ran in Owings Mills. Shantari Weems said that these accusations led her to shoot her husband.