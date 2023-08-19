WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person stabbed at least one man in DuPont Circle Friday night.

Police said that while a man was walking in the 2100 block of P St., he felt the suspect hit him in the back of the head, describing the feeling as “a heavy punch.” As he turned around, he saw the person walk toward another man sitting at a bus stop.

The man said the suspect then stabbed the man in the neck with a pair of scissors before running away. The person was later stopped by an officer and arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The man who was stabbed was treated for his injuries at a hospital while the first man was given aid by first responders at the scene.