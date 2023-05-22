WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) said a woman who was in a car that was involved in a crash on Rock Creek Parkway that killed three men faces the charge of Second Degree Murder.

USPP officers arrested Nakita Marie Walker, 43, of Washington, D.C. on May 22.

The wreck happened around 1:40 a.m. on March 15 near P Street NW. United States Park Police said a Lexus sedan slammed into a car, killing Mohamed Kamar, 42, of Burtonsville, Md., Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, of Arlington, Va., and Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, of Arlington, Va.

Less than 10 minutes before the crash, USPP officers stopped the Lexus, which they said took off from the traffic stop.

DMV records showed that the Lexus had more than 40 traffic citations associated with it in the District since March 2022. All but one of the citations was for speeding. The amount in unpaid fines totaled $12,300.

Medics took a man and a woman, now identified as Walker, who were in the Lexus for treatment. Walker’s injuries were considered life-threatening. The man’s were not.