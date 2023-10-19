WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was assaulted and hit by a car in Northwest, D.C. on Oct. 14.

Officers were flagged down by a person who saw a woman lying in the roadway at 4:20 a.m. in the 900 block of U Street. Police were told she was assaulted and then hit by a vehicle.

The person driving the vehicle stayed on the scene but was not involved in the initial assault.

The woman, Anee Robertson, 30, of Northwest, D.C., was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police said the woman suffered multiple blunt-force injuries. An autopsy revealed these injuries ultimately caused her death.

Detectives are still working to identify the suspects who assaulted Robertson, resulting in her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.