WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman was walking her dog when she was attacked by two men at gunpoint in Northeast, D.C. Saturday night – her dog was stolen and she suffered multiple injuries.

Zaleena Ahmed said she was walking her dog near the Fort Totten metro station at around 10 p.m. when she was attacked. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said she was approached by a suspect who pointed a gun at her and demanded her dog.

She said she tried to fight back, but one man hit her in the head with a gun while the other grabbed the dog from her arms. The two men jumped into a black minivan and took off. One of Ahmed’s friends said the minivan was missing a handle on the driver’s side door.

Her dog, Max, is 14 years old and about 25 pounds. In an Instagram post, Ahmed said he’s a senior Westie and requires “special care.”

(Courtesy of Emily Gilliland)

In an email to DC News Now, one of Ahmed’s friends said there is a reward for Max’s safe return.

Police have been notified about the attack and there is a pending assault charge – MPD said it will release more information when it’s available.