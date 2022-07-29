WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The woman who said she shot her husband after she found out about child molestation accusations against him appeared in Superior Court for the District of Columbia Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Shanteari Weems shot her husband in a hotel room at Mandarin Oriental, located at 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, on July 21.

A statement of facts filed in Superior Court by a police officer says Weems said she and her husband lived in Baltimore. Weems said accusations recently had been made that her husband had inappropriate contact with children at the day care which she runs and that she reported those allegations to police in Baltimore. The officer said Weems said she didn’t want to kill her husband, only hurt him. The officer wrote in his statement that Weems said she wanted to kill herself.

The Baltimore County Police Department said it was investigating claims made against Weems’ husband, 57-year-old James Weems Jr., and, within days of the shooting at the Mandarin Oriental, officers had an arrest warrant for him.