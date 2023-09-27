WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Northeast, D.C. on Tuesday.

At about 10 p.m., a woman was crossing the road on 17th St., N.E. when she was hit by a dark-colored vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived and the woman was transported to a hospital where she died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.