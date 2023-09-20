WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a collision that killed a woman in Northeast, D.C. Wednesday morning.

At about 3:55 a.m., a 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling through the intersection of Eastern Ave. NE and Sheriff Rd. The SUV had a green light and was crossing the intersection when it struck a woman in the westbound crosswalk.

The woman died and the driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.