WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One man was injured after an officer-involved shooting early on Friday. A woman ran from the scene.

Police said they were first called to Good Hope Road around 4:10 a.m. Metropolitan Police got reports that a woman had been struck with a pipe.

Responding officers found a man entering a vehicle with a woman. Officers tried to stop the man, but he ignored the officer’s commands. Police said that eventually, the man was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The woman, who was driving the vehicle the man was trying to leave in, fled shortly after.

Police are asking that woman to come forward and call police at (202) 727-9099.

Police found a large number of drugs in the man’s possession.