WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews kept busy in Southeast Sunday night, working a pair of fires, including one that sent a woman to the hospital.

Members of the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department were in the 400 block Condon Terrace SE around 9 p.m. where there was a fire on the top floor of a two-story apartment building. Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment whom medics took to the hospital with serious injuries. Crews said no one else was hurt. As a result of the fire, three people were displaced.

Around 11:40 p.m., crews were in the 2600 block Stanton Rd. SE for another apartment fire. In that case, the fire was on the first floor of a three-story building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, itself, to the unit in which it started. They expected some people to be displaced, but they didn’t say how many.