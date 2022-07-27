WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At around 3 a.m. July, 27 a woman was kidnapped by a man and shoved into the trunk of a car on the 2900 block of Van Ness Street Northwest. A concierge at a nearby apartment complex alerted police that he had witnessed a woman in distress being forced into the trunk of a Sudan.

MPD investigators say they are looking for a gold Ford Fusion with DC tags GR9973 missing a back bumper.

MPD’s Second District police say they are looking for 30-year-old Selita Lee. They believe she was kidnapped by her boyfriend, Marquez Antonio Parker, age 44. Lee who they describe as 5’5 and approximately 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a zip-up front and an emblem on the right front pocket, blue tights, black socks, and no shoes with her hair in a bun. Selita has a Ninja Turtle tattoo on her left arm.





Parker is described by police as about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue pants, and white shoes. He has been reportedly seen carrying a handgun with an extended magazine, according to a city-wide all-points bulletin. Officers have confirmed that Parker is a former inmate.

The car has since been found abandoned, Police opened the trunk but did not find Lee inside.

