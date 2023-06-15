WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a pregnant woman whom someone shot in Southeast Thursday died hours after the shooting. Her baby had critical injuries.

MPD said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 37th St. SE around 11:20 a.m. The woman was in car with a man when another car pulled up in the street. Two people who had been in the other car opened fire with assault rifles, hitting the woman and the man.

Image of car that the Metropolitan Police Department said was involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and a man on June 15, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

After they were hit, the woman and man were able to drive to Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street in Northeast. Police and other emergency workers went there. Medics took both to the hospital. Officers expected the man to survive his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department described it as a targeted shooting.