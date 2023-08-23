WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was robbed at gunpoint at her hotel room at the Holiday Inn in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., they responded to 317 K St NW for an Aggravated

Assault. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the lobby who said that she was lying in bed in her room, when a man knocked on her door.

The woman said she opened the door slightly and that’s when the man pushed the door and made his way inside locking the door behind him with the woman still inside. The woman said the man pulled out a black handgun, pointed it towards her torso and demanded money.

The woman then told him she had no money. The man then searched her duffle bag looking for money.

The woman said that after not finding any money, the man made her count a few seconds before he left the hotel room located on the 7th floor.

Police canvassed the hotel hallways and staircases looking for the man but did not find him.