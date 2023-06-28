WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman was shot in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon following a funeral at a church. Police said she was in “stable condition.”

The unidentified woman was shot near the New Macedonia Baptist Church as people were leaving a funeral service, police said.

This is the second shooting that followed a D.C. funeral in recent months.

Authorities did not release many details on Wednesday, but there were 11 markers for bullet casings on the scene, giving more insight into how many shots were fired.

Rico Jerome, who lives across the street from the church, said he came home to utter chaos.

“I saw pandemonium, like anybody who’s just heard the gunshots,” he said. “It was fresh. You could see the fear in the faces of people. And I’ve been in this neighborhood all my life and though I kind of know that action looked like something happened.”

Neighbors said the funeral was for an elderly church member and are stunned that violence found its way to the church.

“Praying for the families who have gone through the hell of this,” Jerome said.

Katie Robinson, who also lives in the area, is sick of the violence.

“I feel like it’s getting worse before it gets better because it’s like random shootings, it’s during the daytime, so it’s like they don’t care anymore,” she said.