WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers took someone into custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a United States Postal Service branch in Northeast.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:25 a.m. in the 900 block of Brentwood Rd. NE. Officers arrived at the parking lot and found a woman who was hurt. She was conscious and breathing.

(Dave Leval/DC News Now)

USPS said the women involved were postal workers.

MPD said officers arrested one of the women in connection to the shooting.