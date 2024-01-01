WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. police said that a woman was found shot and killed in a hotel room overnight on New Year’s Day.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers responded to the 4300 block of Military Rd. NW shortly before 1:20 a.m. for a shooting.

In a statement posted to the platform X on Monday, D.C. Councilmember Matt Frumin said that the shooting happened during a “gathering among a group of friends at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Friendship Heights.”

Frumin said that one person in the party shot and killed a “young woman” who was there.

DC News Now spoke to bystanders Monday who said that they heard bangs in the neighborhood, only to find out in the morning that the noises may not have been caused by firecrackers or fireworks.

“My heart goes out to her family and friends, who instead of celebrating the New Year are now mourning the loss of a loved one. My office was in communication with MPD shortly after the shooting and continues to receive updates. I have confidence that MPD is doing everything the department can to apprehend the shooter. We face an epidemic of gun violence our city that impacts every resident regardless of age, income, or Ward, and we must work together across government to empower public safety agencies to stem the tide of violence,” Frumin said, in part, in his statement.