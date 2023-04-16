WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was shot and killed during the early hours of Sunday.

MPD said that at about 1:55 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast for the report of the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a car who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Latanya Campbell, of Southeast, DC.