WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a woman was found stabbed in a room at the Ivy City Hotel in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening.

MPD said that at about 6:50 p.m., they responded to the Ivy City Hotel on the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE for a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was unconscious and unresponsive in a hotel room.

The victim was pronounced dead. A person was arrested at the scene.