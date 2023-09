WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman was stabbed while on a Green Line train at the Navy Yard Station in Washington, D.C. shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), she was transported to a hospital “conscious and alert.”

At 7:45 p.m., WMATA said that normal service resumed after the Half St. entrance was closed. Trains were single-tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia during the investigation.