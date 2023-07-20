WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said a woman stabbed a man after she stepped in while he and his girlfriend were fighting on a Metro train Thursday afternoon.

MTPD said that at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Anacostia Metro Station for the report of an assault that took place on board a Green Line train between the Waterfront and Anacostia stations.

Police said that the assault was a domestic one and that a bystander intervened in the assault. When the man who was fighting with his girlfriend moved towards the bystander, the bystander stabbed him.

Officers arrested the man on domestic assault charges. He had a stab wound and was taken to the hospital. His girlfriend had minor injuries. Medics treated her at the station.

Police detained the woman who intervened. They said their investigation was ongoing.