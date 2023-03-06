WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police department was dispatched to 1250 U street NW for the report of an assault with a bat.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Taelor London, of Prince George’s County sitting in front of the location bleeding from the back of her head.

London and a bystander told police that 32-year-old Laquesha Whitley, of Southeast, DC, hit London in the head with a bat and locked the door of the location. Whitley was stopped by MPD officers and was placed under arrest and taken to Third district station for processing.

Whitley is being charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.