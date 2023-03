WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that they found a woman’s body on Monday afternoon.

Police conducted the death investigation on the 1600 block of 27th Street SE. They said they received the call at 1:28 p.m.

A trash container in the area was taped off.

Police did not give further information on the woman or what caused her death. They said she was an adult.