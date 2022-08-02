WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — “That diversity stuff they’re talking, no. That’s BS,” said Jadonna Sanders, referring to a recent recruitment push by DC Fire and EMS. “They’re just doing that because they know they have a problem.”

Sanders and three other Black women who work for the department filed a federal lawsuit against DC Fire and EMS, based on what they describe as a pattern of discrimination in all areas of the job including salary, assignments, promotions, overtime pay, and disciplinary action.

The lawyer for the women, Pam Keith, said the issues have been documented in previous legal action taken against the department over the course of decades.

“You are looking at a department that has a pattern, and a practice, and a culture of marginalizing Black women, and the only way that you’re going to change that culture is to bring it into the light and to challenge it, which is what this lawsuit is all about,” Keith explained.

“I absolutely love everything about what I’ve done within this agency,” said Bolatito (“Bebe”) Ajose. “The hardship is coming into work, knowing that I work for a system who could care less about me and my other sisters. That is the hardest thing for me.”

Sanders, Ajose, and the other plaintiffs, Shalonda Smith and Takeva Thomas, shared stories of similar experiences throughout their time with DC Fire and EMS.

For Sanders and Ajose, that time is 21 years. Smith has been on the job for 16 years, and Thomas started working for the department 10 years ago.

Among other things, each woman said she personally had experienced a disparity in disciplinary action for things that never would have been a blip for their male and White counterparts.

That’s one reason that the department’s efforts to recruit applicants to build a diverse force seems particularly ironic.

“A call for diversity doesn’t mean a whole lot, and the easiest way to do diversity is to go out and hire new people, because then it looks like you’re doing something, and it looks like you’re doing something intentionally to be diverse, but if five years later all of those diverse candidates you hired are not at the fire department, you haven’t actually fixed your problem,” said Keith.

Their lawsuit states that the women “suffered severe mental and emotional distress” and experienced monetary losses because of the system. They’re asking the court to “ensure that current and future Black women firefighters are no longer subjected to disparate terms and conditions of employment.” They also are requesting no less than $10,000,000.

DC Fire and EMS declined to comment on the lawsuit.