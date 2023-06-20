WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to the International Rescue Committee, 110 million people are displaced from their homes worldwide.

Just last week, a boat that was carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the coast of Greece. So far, 79 bodies have been recovered and 104 migrants have been rescued, according to AP.

The number of displaced people has doubled since 2014. Most of the refugees come from countries like Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Palestine.

Hourie Tafech is 3rd generation Palestinian refugee who lived in a Lebanon refugee camp.

“The journey of seeking refugee started back in 1948 when my grandparents had to flee Palestine due to the Arab-Israeli conflict, and they sought refuge in Lebanon at the time,” said Tafech.

Tafech said that when her grandparents left, they initially thought it would only be for a week or two.

“Things would cool down and then they could go back home, but it’s been 76 years now,” she said.

She said life in the refugee camp was challenging because of limited opportunities and the environment.

“Inside the camp, there’s a ton of armed groups, Palestinian, non-Palestinian coming from all over the place… We experienced really hard times in terms of physical violence because they were always clashing together, these groups,” said Tafech.

She said she has memories of her treacherous journey to and from school, which was located inside the camp.

“You might make it back, you might not. Because a lot of people have been killed by mistake because they were there when the clash started,” she said.

Tafech was able to get a visa and scholarship to be able to study in Lebanon, which she said not many people in the camps were able to do.

She soon married and moved to Malta, where she co-founded Spark15, an organization that advocates for refugee access to higher education.

Tafech later got the opportunity to get a doctoral degree from Rutgers University. She graduated in 2022.

She is now based in D.C. and works as a program manager for refugee leadership at Refugees International.

She said this day is not one that should be celebrated. It should instead serve as a reminder of the millions of people that have currently been displaced from their homes.

“Nobody is happy to be a refugee and nobody is happy to leave their homes,” said Tafech.