WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Humane Rescue Alliance is seeking help finding six five-week-old puppies.

They, and another puppy, disappeared with their mother, Godiva, around the middle of August when the Rescue Alliance sent them to a foster family.

“Our staff are so heartbroken over this,” said Alliance Vice-President Chris Schindler.

Godiva, according to Schindler, turned up on August 30 along a section of Crittenden Street in Northwest D.C. tied to a pole. Staff found one of the puppies in a home on September 10. Schindler could not say if it was the home of the foster family.

The one puppy found was reunited with its mother, as the search now focuses on the remaining six. Time is of the essence.

“They need nutrients from the mother, and especially considering Godiva was underweight condition when she came into care,” Schindler said. “With puppies especially, it’s incredibly hard to bottle feed them, and especially being born to a mother who’s already malnourished.”

What happened to the dogs upset animal lovers.

“There’s no reason for the animals to be mistreated,” said Latoya Phelps.

The Rescue Alliance wants the puppies returned.

“I would ask anyone who is maybe in possession of them, to help give us the piece of mind in our staff, and to know that the puppies are okay,” said Schindler.

The Rescue Alliance is reviewing all of its policies regarding foster families.

You’re asked to call the rescue alliance if you have any information about the puppies.

There’s a $7,500 reward for information leading to their safe return.