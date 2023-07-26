WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Artecka Brown knows all too well the devastation of youth violence in the nation’s capital.

Her 17-year-old son, Christopher Brown, was shot and killed in August 2020 at a block party in a murder that still remains unsolved.

Violence involving juveniles has skyrocketed in D.C. this year with 61 shootings and 12 homicides, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday night, a 12-year-old girl was shot and severely wounded inside her D.C. home, an incident that has shaken Brown to her core.

“It hits me really deeply. It hits my mind,” Artecka Brown said. “It makes me, feel so hurt for the [families] to have to go through that.”

She said her pain is still raw from her son’s death. He was the only one who died in the incident where multiple people were shot.

“Me going to pick up my son’s clothes [for the funeral] was the hardest,” she said.

Her son was the oldest of her five children. Artecka Brown gave birth to him when she was 15 — the same age Christopher Brown had his first child who is now five and without a father.

For me, [Christopher] was my rock, my protector,” she said. “Now that he’s not here, no longer … he’s still my angel.”

She nicknamed him “Papi,” because someone thought he looked Hispanic when he was a baby. The moniker stuck, she said.

Artecka Brown said she’s had some problems with one of her sons because he misses the leadership of his older brother.

“He’s trying to handle anger and just the trauma from his brother,” she said. “I keep telling him, ‘I’m here, I’m here.'”

Though Artecka Brown said she is also still healing, and she’s trying to give back to other parents who have had children hurt by violence in D.C.

“We have to do something about it,” she said. “We have to help our youth because again, they’re our generation, they’re our future, they’re our babies and they’re important.”