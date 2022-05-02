Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
81°
Washington, DC
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
US & World News
Roe v. Wade
Politics
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health News
Coronavirus
Travel News
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
inFOCUS
Mental Health Break
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 19-year-old
Gasoline prices dip a quarter from recent $5 highs
10% tax cut: How much would West Virginians see?
Cutting income tax: What’s happened in other states
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Washington Capitals
Washington Wizards
Maryland Sports
Washington, DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
The FRIENDS™ Experience Sweepstakes
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
West Virginia News
10% tax cut: How much would West Virginians see?
Cutting income tax: What’s happened in other states
Voting open for local 5th-grader in Google contest
More details emerge after a police chase and shootout
Woman arrested after dropkicking child on video
West Virginia police chase ends in shootout
Where people in West Virginia are moving to most
Quick Links
The Latest Washington DC News
The Latest Virginia News
The Latest Maryland News
The Latest West Virginia News
More West Virginia News
Judge blocks Hope Scholarship in West Virginia
Study: WV in nation’s top 10 energy-expensive states
Most popular searches about West Virginia
Border Wars: West Virginia vs. PA-based programs
W.Va. Gov. to call for special session on abortion
James Long announces next chapter in career
K-9 Raisy gets retirement visit with Babydog, governor
West Virginia Sports
James Long announces next chapter in career
New Best Virginia players adjusting to TBT’s Elam …
John Beilein selected to National Collegiate Basketball …
Charles Woods had historic season in coverage in …
WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 12
Final NCAA Tourney projections before bracket release
4-star WR Gallagher commits to WVU football
Flynn Inks Virginia Tech Transfer
View All West Virginia Sports
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Police find body near car of missing man
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Lightning cause of house fire in Prince William County
Rapper No Savage held without bond
Fairfax County detectives solve 25-year-old mystery
Trending Stories
Police find body near car of missing man
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Lightning cause of house fire in Prince William County