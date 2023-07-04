HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Officials say one person is dead after swimming in the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry.

Bakerton Fire Department says three people were swimming in the river when a call came in around 4:30 p.m. that one swimmer had died. The two others were able to make it to shore.

Two boats were sent out to search for the body but were called back.

The cause of death is not yet known.

DC News Now reached out to Washington County officials who are leading the case but have not yet heard back.