CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An overnight stay in a traditional tent in the woods might seem like a perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in deluxe tents, luxury cabins, camping domes and more.

In August, WOWK 13 News brought to you 10 places to go glamping in West Virginia. Now, here are 10 more places to go glamping in wild, wonderful West Virginia!

1. Adventures on the Gorge offers 16-by-22-foot Glamping Tents with electricity, a mini fridge, coffee pot, firepit and more in the beautiful mountain forest. There are also cabins available with electricity, WiFi, television, air conditioning and heating, plus a hot tub, deck and fire pit. Adventures of the Gorge is located in Lansing in Fayette County. Visit their website to make a reservation or to read more information about lodging.

Outside a Glamping Tent at Adventures on the Gorge. (Photo courtesy of Adventures on the Gorge) Inside a Glamping Tent at Adventures on the Gorge. (Photo courtesy of Adventures on the Gorge)

2. Burning Rock Off-Road Park offers a Glamping platform tent with amenities such as electricity, a full bed, full bathroom, fridge, coffee pot, covered porch, fire pit and more. Burning Rock also offers bunkhouses and rustic cabins with many of the same amenities as the glamping tents. The property is located in Tams in Raleigh County. Visit Burning Rock’s website for lodging information or call (304) 683-9242 to make a reservation.

The Glamp Site at Burning Rock Off Road Park. (Photo courtesy of Burning Rock Off Road Park) A cabin at Burning Rock Off Road Park. (Photo courtesy of Burning Rock Off Road Park)

3. Camp Holly has three “Campin’ Villages” with deluxe lodging options. Alpenglow Village features three A-frame cabins with a kitchenette, TV, fans, heating and more. The village also offers two vintage campers. In the Backcountry Village on a rock overlooking a pond, the “Glampin’ Tent” is available with a bed, a charging station, carpet, tables and chairs, and solar-powered lights. Also in the Backcountry Village is the “Hammock Hostel,” where for only $10 (weekday price), campers can get two trees of their choosing near a communal fire pit and picnic table beside the Holly River. Lastly, the Fisherman’s Village has the “Pondside Cabin” with amenities such as a full bath, kitchenette, covered porch with a crafted swing, A/C, heat and more. Camp Holly is in Diana in Webster County. Visit their website for more details or click here for booking.

A-frame cabins at Camp Holly. (Photo courtesy of Camp Holly) Vintage campers at Camp Holly. (Photo courtesy of Camp Holly)

4. Devil’s Backbone Adventure Resort offers deluxe tents with beds, electricity, WiFi, room for seven people, a fire pit, a grill and more. They also have cabins with many of the same features as the deluxe tents, plus bed linens, a full bathroom, hot tub, TV, and fully stocked kitchen. Devil’s Backbone is in Matewan in Mingo County. Visit this link to book a reservation, or click here for more lodging information.

5. At Elk River Hotel & Cafe, guests can stay in glamping domes with a private bathroom, wet bar, mini fridge, attached deck and scenic view of the Elk River. The property is located in Sutton in Braxton County. Visit their website for more information or click here to reserve a glamping dome.

A Glamping Pod at Elk River Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Elk River Hotel) Inside a Glamping Pod at Elk River Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Elk River Hotel)

6. Harman’s Luxury Log Cabins has one to four-bedroom cabins with a rock fireplace, jacuzzi/hot tub, WiFi, charcoal grill, kitchen, an air conditioner, TV and WiFi. Harman’s is located in Cabins in Grant County. Book now or visit their website for more information.

7. In 2022, Summersville Lake Retreat added 200-square-foot, elemental-themed Amish tiny cabins designed for a great glamping experience. Each cabin is pet friendly and is equipped with electricity, beds, a kitchenette, ceiling fan, deck, fire pit, nearby hammock hangout and more. Summersville Lake Retreat also rents out cabins with a kitchen, hot tub, fire pit, deck and grill. The property is located in Mt. Nebo in Nicholas County. Visit their website to learn more about lodging or click here for booking.

A tiny cabin at Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse. (Photo courtesy of Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse) Inside a tiny cabin at Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse. (Photo courtesy of Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse)

8. Summit Bechtel Reserve’s Family Adventure Camp features luxury deluxe tents with two rooms (sleeps up to six) and amenities such as electricity, WiFi, beds and a porch. The camp is located in Glen Jean in Fayette County. To learn more, visit Summit Betchel Reserve’s website. For availability and reservations, click here.

9. Spruce Mountain Cabins has several glam camping options, including a glamping tent, cabin, and tiny house. Spruce Mountain Cabins is located in Riverton in Pendleton County. Booking information and lodging options are listed on their website.

10. West Virginia State Park Tentrr Campsites are available at five state parks — Blackwater Falls State Park, Capacon Resort State Park, Coopers Rock State Forest, Hawks Nest State Park, and Lost River State Park. Each tent is equipped with a queen bed, deck platform, solar shower, firepit with a grill, portable toilet, picnic table and propane tent heater. For more information, visit the Tentrr website or the State Parks website.