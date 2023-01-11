SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in the Mountain State.

According to the WV Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five of the numbers, but not the Mega Ball. They also say the ticket holder did not purchase the Megaplier.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 with 9 as the Mega Ball number. The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion after no one won the jackpot on Tuesday night.

Lottery officials say the ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back and contact the WV Lottery at 304-558-0500 for further instructions on how to claim their winnings.