CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two former United States Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton inmates have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced in the 2012 death of another inmate.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Michael Owle, 33, to 25 more years behind bars, following Owle’s guilty plea to charges of aiding and abetting second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of fellow inmate Anthony Dallas.

Last week, Kleeh also sentenced Ruben Laurel, 43, to an additional 25 years in federal prison after Laurel pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Laurel and Owle, repeatedly stabbed and cut Dallas, killing him on Aug. 29, 2012 at USP Hazleton in Preston County. Dallas suffered nearly 50 stab wounds to the heart, lungs and liver, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Another inmate also suffered injuries during the attack, but survived, Ihlenfeld said.

USP Hazelton

The U.S. Attorney’s Office initially sought the death penalty against both Laurel and Owle.

Laurel is currently being held at USP Terre Haute in Indiana, while Owle is at USP Florence (ADMAX) in Colorado.

The FBI investigated the case.