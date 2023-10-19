CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve been checking off stops on your West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport, you might want to plan a trip to the Beckley area.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Tourism (WV Tourism), the Cranberry Creek Cascades and Little Whitestick Falls are the newest additions to the Waterfall Trail. Both falls are in the newly opened Piney Creek Preserve and Recreational Area in Raleigh County.

“When we announced the waterfall trail last summer, we never imagined the excitement it would generate,” said WV Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby in the release. “The West Virginia Land Trust and City of Beckley deserve huge accolades for making these gorgeous falls accessible to outdoor enthusiasts via the brand new Piney Creek Preserve and Recreational Area.”

If you want to start your journey on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, WV Tourism has said that some of the most popular stops are the Kanawha Falls (Fayette County), Cathedral Falls (Fayette County), Blackwater Falls (Tucker County), Elakala Falls (Tucker County) and Mill Creek Falls of Hawks Nest (Fayette County).

If you’re looking for some less-travel stops, WV Tourism said some of the trail’s hidden gems are Seneca Falls (Pendleton County), High Falls of the Cheat (Monongalia), Loopemont Waterfall (Greenbrier County), Parkinson’s Waterfall (Brooke County) and Whitaker Falls (Webster County).

Seneca Creek Falls (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

High Falls of Cheat (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

Parkinson’s Waterfall (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

Loopemount Waterfall (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

The West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport lets waterfall chasers get free gear for checking off destinations. A full list of included waterfalls is available in the map below.