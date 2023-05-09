CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The schedule for the 19th annual FestivALL was announced Tuesday.
The 2023 FestivALL starts on June 9 and ends on June 18.
Pre-FestivALL
May 6-28: FestivALL Summer Art Fair at the Capitol Market
- Time: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.
June 8: Pride Night at GoMart Ballpark
- Time: 6:35 p.m.
- Location: GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St.
- Tickets: $7 to $11
Ongoing Events
June 1-18: “Show Your Pride” Window Display Contest
June 1-21: Downtown Open
- Location: Downtown Charleston
June 9-18: Art-for-ALL Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition
- Time: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Ticketing Lobby, Clay Center, 1 Clay Square
June 9-18: Porch Parade
June 9-18: ArtBus Voting
- Location: Vote online by clicking here.
June 9-18: FestivALL Street Performers and Artists and Public Art
June 11-17: Dizzy Doc Balloon Sculpture
- Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square
June 9-11, 16-18: Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors”
- Time: June 9, 10, 16, 17, 7:30 p.m.; June 11 and 18, 2 p.m.
- Location: Charleston Light Opera Guild Theater, 411 Tennessee Avenue
- Tickets: $20
Friday, June 9
Live on the Levee
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Argentine Tango Performance & Class
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Vino’s Bar & Grill, 812 Kanawha Blvd. E. (upstairs area)
Organ Recital with Dr. Kristina Rizzotto
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way
Saturday, June 10
CAMC Foundation’s “Run for Your Life” 5-Mile Race & 2.5-Mile Race
- Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Location: Starts at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
- Tickets: $25 before June 9, $30 after
Art Parade
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Starts at 400 block of Capitol St., ends at Capitol Market
Capitol Market AfterpARTy!
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.
FamilyCare Kids Summer Bash
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: FamilyCare, 116 Hills Plaza
Dance FestivALL Masterclass
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 9
- Tickets: $20
Sound Checks: Shelem’s Album Preview Show
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square
- Tickets: $20
WVIFF presents A Film Under the Stars during FestivALL
- Time: 9 p.m.
- Location: Base Camp Printing, 1314 Hansford St.
- Tickets: $7
Sunday, June 11
Sunday Morning Yoga
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Haddad Riverfront Park
Sunrise Carriage Trail Walk with Music, Art & Dance
- Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Sunrise Carriage Trail
- Note: For parking, FestivALL recommends parking downtown and walking across the South Side Bridge, or park at the top of the Trail at 746 Myrtle Rd. and walk down
Second Sunday in the Studio
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Location: Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center
- Tickets: Part of the admission
Authors Roundtable
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St.
FestivBALL at the GoMart Ballpark
- Time: 4:05 p.m.
- Location: GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St.
- Tickets: $7; free for children under 13
Dance FestivALL
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 9
- Tickets: $20 for adults; $10 for children and students
An Evening with Hannah Jane
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Clay Center Walker Theater
- Tickets: $20
Monday, June 12
Kiwanis Corporate Regatta
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.
Kids Yoga
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.
Dawg Days of Summers
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Spring Hill Cemetery & Arboretum
Charleston Civic Chorus FestivALL Concert
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St.
Tuesday, June 13
Community Drum Circle
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: City Center at Slack Plaza
Shakespearaoke
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Short Story Brewing, 186 Summers St.
An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square
- Tickets: $40
Wednesday, June 14
Public Art Mural Bike Tour
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St.
Open Mic Night
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Folklore Music Exchange, 1025 Quarrier St.
Three Things – My First, My Favorite, My Future
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.
- Tickets: $10
An Evening with Emmet Cahill
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
- Tickets: $25
Thursday, June 15
Out of the Box
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef Paul
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.
Rolls on the River
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
- Tickets: Adult (alcohol) $35; Adult (non-alcohol) $20; Child $10
Downtown ArtWalk
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Charleston
Color Your World with Matisse
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.
The Possible Dream: Collection highlights celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Clay Center
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square
- Tickets: Free during exhibition opening at Art After Dark; afterward, included with museum admission
Art After Dark
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Juliet Art Museum, Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square
Mayor’s Concert
- 4Chill Time: 7 p.m.
- Juice Newsom & The Groove Time: 8 p.m.
- Erin & The Wildfire Time: 9 p.m.
- Location: City Center at Slack Plaza
Friday, June 16
Out of the Box
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Live on the Levee
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Saturday, June 17
Rainbow Run
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Location: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St.
- Registration: Click here
Capitol Street Art Fair presented by Smoky Mountain Distributors
- Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: 200 block of Capitol St.
Children’s Art Fair presented by Children’s Dentistry
- Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: 100 block of Capitol St.
Out of the Box
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Poems While You Wait
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Taylor Books Annex Gallery, 226 Capitol St.
SLC Super Saturday: Make Art Together
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St.
Juneteenth Parade & Festival
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Parade kick-off at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; festival to take place at City Center at Slack Plaza
The Wine & Jazz Music Festival
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: University of Charleston, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE
- Tickets: $45
Kites Over Kanawha City
- Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Field behind the WV Housing Development Fund off 57th St.
Ice Cream & the Arts
- Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: 600 block of Tennessee Ave.
Juneteenth Celebration
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: WV State Capitol (Kanawha Blvd. side)
Charleston Chamber Music Society Concert
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
- Tickets: Season passes or $20 at the door
Sunday, June 18
Capitol Street Art Fair presented by Smoky Mountain Distributors
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: 200 block of Capitol St.
Children’s Art Fair presented by Children’s Dentistry
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: 100 block of Capitol St.
Art-for-ALL Kids’ Juried Art Exhibition Awards Ceremony
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Clay Center Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden, 1 Clay Square
WV Day Celebration Concert
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Kanawha State Forest, under the trees by the Nature Center – Shrewsbury Hollow
Jonathan Burns
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Location: Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of WV, 1 Clay Square
- Tickets: $15 adult tickets; $10 children or student tickets
Mountain Stage featuring Donna the Buffalo, Alisa Amador, David Childers & The Serpents, and more
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Culture Center Theater, State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.
- Tickets: $25 to $30