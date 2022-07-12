BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A brand new park is coming to Berkeley County, W.Va., after almost a year and a half in the making.

The plan is set to improve the quality of life in Berkeley County, said Berkeley County Councilman Eddie Gochenour.

“I’ve always been an outdoor person. You know, I think, especially in the last couple of years, has proven that a lot of people want to be outside and they want a place to go,” said Gochenour. “You know, we’ve our communities are growing. We’ve got some townhome developments that don’t have much yard space for their children. So and this is right across from the high school, we’re hoping that the high school will be able to enjoy it as well as the community as a whole”

The 22-acre project will be located right across from Musselman High School and will feature a water pad, walking path, pavilions, swing sets and also a way for handicapped children to enjoy the park as well.